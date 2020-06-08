‘Create your own excitement’: Players ponder empty buildings

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Playing in empty buildings, for these well-paid performers, will require an important recalibration.

“You know how much I love to talk to the fans, you know? To be in conversation, to throw the ball to kids,” Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez said, hoping a baseball season will come to pass. “It’s going to be hard. It’s never happened before if you ask me. If that’s going to function as best way to begin playing, we must do it, but I don’t think I’m going to feel well the first number of games without fans.”

One NASCAR driver called fan-less sports “weird” and he defintely won’t be the last. Even when there is the green light to reopen the gates to the public, near or full-capacity attendance figures are not likely for some time. Temporary caps on the amount of fans who can are available in are expected, with the goal of maintaining social distancing.

Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said national consultants have advised between 17% to 35% capacity at football stadiums for now, according to layout. The combination of an economic downturn and skittishness about germ spread might naturally keep crowds smaller, too.

“Sure, it would still be guys competing at their highest level and their hardest, because that’s what we do,” said Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal, who won the Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006. “But as far as comparing it to a full building in a Game 7, there’s no comparison.”

Strength and stamina. Speed and agility. Focus and determination. Experience and preparation. All that facets in to success on the field, court or rink. Adrenaline can be an ingredient, though, and athletes may need to learn how to play with just a little less than they are used to. LeBron James declared he previously no fascination with playing before empty seats before walking that back to being simply disappointed.

“I feel like the fans pick you up,” Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said. “The fans are what makes the game exciting. The fans would give you that extra juice when you’re tired and fatigued. When you make that big play and you hear 80,000 fans going crazy, that pumps you up. If you don’t have that in the game, I think that just takes the fun out of it.”

The players may need to revert to those school-age days of summer when a complaint about boredom might have prompted this familiar challenge from the parent: Make your own fun.

“When I was in college, we’d go and play like Purdue, and there wasn’t a lot of fans in the stadium, and our coach would say, ‘Y’all need to bring your own juice today,’ because there’s no electricity in the crowd,” said Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos, who played at Penn State.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was pondering this recently in light of the widely viewed ESPN documentary, “ The Last Dance,” about Michael Jordan and the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls.

“That’s a perfect example, his mindset in a lot of those games of creating your own environment, creating your own fire,” Nurse said. “That’s a test everybody who is in this situation will probably have to proceed through: Having to generate your own excitement. There shouldn’t be described as a whole lot you need to get you going, because you continue to be playing for a Stanley Cup. Yes, there are no fans there, and you may be in a hub city, but there is certainly an opportunity to win a Stanley Cup.”

The recipe for success?

“The team or the teams that get over that the quickest and buy into the format and the fact that it’s not changing and we’ve just got to get on with it,” said Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler, anticipating the NHL’s 24-team postseason tournament that will be held behind closed doors in two yet-to-be-determined cities. The NBA is planning a 22-team format in Orlando, Florida.

For all the atmospheric change that could come to the games themselves, it’s worth noting the amount of time teams spend rehearsing with no one there to root them on.

“We practice every day in an empty grass area and pump in fake crowd noise for away games,” Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Honestly, to go out and just play the game would kind of be refreshing, a breath of fresh air, to just let us know that we don’t have to have all the smoke and the fire. We can just play football.”

Road games would certainly become easier for Cousins and his blockers and their peers across the NFL, suddenly able to hear all the pre-snap strategy without worrying about a false start penalty. In Germany, where in fact the Bundesliga soccer season has resumed without fans, players have been in a position to pick out some positives inspite of the letdown in energy level.

“When they are loud and they are screaming, you get pushed and you are more emotional and maybe you speak in another way with the referee,” said Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. “Now you can be more quiet and calm and speak in a normal way with the referee, and you don’t have to shout at him, and he doesn’t have to shout back.”

A little bit just like the days of youth leagues.

“Maybe the focus is more on the game. It’s not like a show,” Kimmich said.