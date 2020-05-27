Creamy scrambled eggs with crab and asparagus recipe

While not affordable, in my pursuit to locate no-hassle daily recipes, the price of crab is warranted– you simply need to extend it out. Buy a bathtub of crab meat and, with basic enhancements (salad leaves, dill, avocado or wide beans, waxy potatoes and mayo), you have supper. Here, I’m teaming it with scrambled eggs and asparagus for a fast morning meal, breakfast or lunch.

Prep time: 10 mins|Cooking time: 15 mins

OFFERS

Two

COMPONENTS

8 asparagus stalks

5 tool eggs, gently defeated

50 g white crabmeat

1/2 tablespoon dual lotion

30 g butter

APPROACH