Creamy matchstick potatoes with anchovy and tarragon recipe

There are some days that call for potatoes. It will be the weather, your mood, or in the case of this week a heady cocktail of both, but the fact remains — sometimes merely a dish of buttery, creamy tatties is going to do. When that urge to plunge headfirst into a full bowl of Maris Pipers comes upon you, usually do not fight it. Lean in.

I’ve totally come to an end of cooking steam this week and seem to have regressed to how I was in the early stages of lockdown when I’d just pick randomly at things when hungry. There has been a large amount of Marmite toast, and a great deal of cake — an old fashioned cherry madeira, Nigel’s double ginger (if you know, you know), those Dutch stroopwafels that are addictively chewy, and some fantastic custard tarts from the shop opposite. Oh and if I’m honest there has been a few trips to the freezer with a teaspoon to seek out a surreptitious ice cream thrill. Luckily, I’m in lockdown with my mum would you a good line in hearty soups, so there has been some proper food to punctuate the sugar highs.

On a damp night when your spirits need lifting and the inclination to stand over a pot simply isn’t there, you might do worse than produce a pan of those potatoes. They are kind of a cross between dauphinoise and the Swedish dish Jansson’s Temptation. I love the saltiness of the anchovies and hum of tarragon, garlic and mustard cutting right through the cream. You can play with the recipe depending on everything you have in stock. Thinly sliced onions or fennel would be a good addition, and you could use lardons instead of anchovies (fry them off first if you do). If you want, you could cut the potatoes instead of turning them into matchsticks — I simply like the possibility of crispy bits you get with a pile of shredded potato. We ate this with wedges of lemon and warm green beans that had been tossed in a punchy vinaigrette. As good a way when i can consider to see in the weekend.