Cream of Wheat is reviewing its black mascot after Aunt Jemima and others address racist roots

“We understand there are concerns regarding the Chef image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism,” B&G Foods told CNN Business in a emailed statement.

Naa Oyo A. Kwate, associate professor of Africana studies at Rutgers University, said the image of White might have helped Cream of Wheat tone down the overt racism Rastus invoked, nevertheless the subtext behind the imagery remains.

She described Aunt Jemima went through an identical transformation over time, having originally been inspired by a minstrel show song before evolving into a composite image of black actresses hired to portray her until the 1960s.

“You still are referencing the place of black people as servants, as your chefs,” Kwate said, referencing Cream of Wheat’s mascot. “You can still draw on that legacy of what slavery meant and what black people’s natural position is supposed to be — your own personal slave in a box.”

A long history of black stereotypes in marketing

Kwate’s book “Burgers in Blackface: Anti-Black Restaurants Then and Now” illustrates exactly how common it once was to utilize racist black stereotypes to offer food and other products and services in America.

Some of those themes still remain at other restaurants in 2020. Last week, the country’s last Sambo’s restaurant in Santa Barbara, California, announced it absolutely was changing its name, which is also a racial slur that stems from an 1899 book about a dark-skinned south Indian boy. The term later became a pejorative for African Americans

“Our family has looked into our hearts and realize that we must be sensitive when others whom we respect make a strong appeal,” Sambo’s said in a June 4 Instagram post

Greg Carr, professor of Africana studies at Howard University, said racist brands have persisted for so long because Americans have become numb with their origins, and the subtle and common dehumanization of black people is why is it easy for Americans to simply accept police brutality and other styles of systemic racism.

“That’s really how white supremacy works,” Carr said. “It is most potent when it is invisible. It isn’t the overt in your face clearly offensive image. It’s the one that has so penetrated your consciousness until it’s almost as if you don’t see it.”

Sports have an identical problem

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has staunchly resisted similar public pressure to change his NFL team’s mascot over time. The Redskins organization didn’t respond to requests for discuss whether it plans to improve its name now that others like it did so.

Carr said it’s time for Snyder and “the Washington football team” to follow in the footsteps of Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s, Mrs. Butterworth and Cream of Wheat.

“I think people should consider not going to Washington Redskins games as long as it’s there,” that he said.