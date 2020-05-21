Crazy Paint Fight at Florida Home Depot Caught on Video



Newsflare

Well this is not mosting likely to paint a beautiful image of Florida … however, simply take pleasure in.

For some weird factor, at the very least 4 guys at a Tampa Home Depot obtained heated up in the packing area right outside the shop Wednesday as well as started battling … making use of paint canisters as tools.

At one factor, among the devices grabs a shovel or huge yard device as well as swings it at an additional … yet most of the activity is in between a significant paint-covered male as well as a smaller sized person.

The sturdy young boy fees at the little guy while slapping at him, yet the smaller sized male holds his very own as well as ultimately chucks a can packed with white paint at him … requiring a hideaway.

The huge fella’s refrained, however– he assaults an additional person with some fierce swings prior to points ultimately cool off … leaving a number of guys, the parking area as well as a pickup sloppily covered in paint.

What’s wilder … the guys apparently all understand each various other as well as interact, as well as decreased to push fees. It’s vague what resulted in the unpleasant trouble or if Home Depot will certainly take any kind of activity versus the staff.