‘Crazy’ Malaysian bull market prompts exchange to consider curbs

Frantic purchasing by Malaysian retail financiers of hot stocks such as rubber glove makers has actually driven trading volumes on the nation’s stock exchange to record highs, triggering the bourse to consider actions to suppress the craze.

Trading volumes this year for members of the FSTE Bursa Malaysia Top 100 index are the greatest on record because the criteria tracking the nation’s biggest stocks was produced in 2006, according to Bloomberg information. Turnover in the year to date has actually currently topped in 2015’s overall by 20 percent at more than 143.8 bn ringgit ($ 34.5 bn).

Much of the rise has actually originated from a gush of non-professional financiers who have actually driven about 45 percent of turnover, according to approximates from Hong Kong brokerage CLSA.

Individuals are “punting like crazy”, stated Gerald Ambrose, head of Aberdeen Standard Investments Malaysia, who compared the pattern to the extremely bull run ahead of the Asian monetary crisis in the 1990s.

Retail traders had for the previous 3 years comprised less than 20 percent of everyday volumes, accordingto Aberdeen

The rush of retail purchasing has actually assisted the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite index to eliminate heavy losses sustained throughout a sell-off in March, leaving the criteria down simply 1 percent for the year.

