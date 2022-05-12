Crassus, known to Armenians, was also highly skilled in the image of Spartacus Morning

Honored Artist of Kuban Alexei Shlikov was in Yerevan

Aram Khachaturian’s “Spartak” ballet was first performed in 1956. It was staged by Leonid Jacobson at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg for the second time in 1958, and by Igor Moiseyev at the Bolshoi in Moscow. In 1968, again in the Bolshoi, “Spartak” was presented, this time with a choreography by Yuri Grigorovich. This ballet was first performed at the Yerevan National Opera Theater in 1961. carried out by Yevgeny Changa. About ten years later, there was another reference to the work, edited by Vilen Galstyan. The next performance of “Spartak” held in our theater the other day in 2009. It was performed by Yuri Grigorovich, choreographed by the soloist of the Krasnodar Ballet Theater, Honored Artist of Kuban Alexei Shlikov.

It should be reminded that in a conversation with “Aravot”, Yuri Grigorovich answered the observation that the stage life of “Spartak” for more than half a century showed that your staging is the best option not only in the Soviet country, but also abroad. “Jacobson’s play was popular, but the director of the theater and the author of the work, Aram Ilyich, was not satisfied with anything. Decades later, even today I can not say what exactly. But let me state one thing. “After my performance, Aram Ilyich said that the Jacobson and Moiseev performances had fulfilled their historical mission.”



When we asked the legendary choreographer to single out the names of his favorite Spartans, Crassuses, Phrygians, he first mentioned that their number reaches dozens, but, nevertheless, he mentioned one or two names, including the name of Alexei Shlikov. “Alexey masters not only the most sophisticated techniques of ballet, but also the unbridled power of each of his gestures and the scale of his movements keep the audience in emotional tension throughout the performance. In this case, I am talking about his Crassus, where the artist is really convincing as a real commander, conqueror. I have the same high opinion about Spartak presented by him. ” By the way, exactly 20 years ago Alexei Shlikov was admitted to Yuri Grigorovich, Krasnodar Ballet Theater. Experts in the Russian media, referring to the stage activity of this artist, note not only his high professionalism, but also his unique style of performance.

The Armenian audience knew the artist Alexei Shlikov. He performed the role of Crassus in our country about 5 years ago, and now his Spartacus was wonderful, as evidenced by the congratulations to the guest artist during the performance and at the end. This time the performance was conducted by conductor Atanes Arakelyan. By a surprising coincidence, Karen Durgaryan recently directed “Spartak” at the Novosibirsk Opera and Ballet Theater.

Samvel DANIELYAN

“Aravot” daily

11.05.2022: