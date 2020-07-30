Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy (PS4)



CRASH BANDICOOT 2.0

All the gameplay remains the same as before, however it packs a punch with the HD graphics and quirky additions. Crash the crates and collect every Gem you can in Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortext Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped

Relive all your favourite Crash moments in their fully-remastered graphical glory and get ready to put some UMPH in your WUMP!

3 Full Games, 100+ Levels & 2 Playable Characters

Experience N. Tense Platforming, Epic Challenges & Adventures

Stunning New Animations & Graphics