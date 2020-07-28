Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Nintendo Switch)



Price: points - Details)



Your favourite marsupial, Crash Bandicoot, is back Now you can experience Crash Bandicoot like never before in Fur-K. Spin, jump, wump and repeat as you take on the epic challenges and adventures through the three games that started it all, Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped. Relive all your favourite Crash moments in their fully-remastered HD graphical glory and get ready to put some UMPH in your WUMP!

All the gameplay remains the same as before, however it packs a punch with the HD graphics and quirky additions. Crash the crates and collect every Gem you can in Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortext Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped

Relive all your favourite Crash moments in their fully-remastered graphical glory and get ready to put some UMPH in your WUMP!

3 Full Games, 100+ Levels & 2 Playable Characters

Experience N. Tense Platforming, Epic Challenges & Adventures

Stunning New Animations & Graphics