Crash Bandicoot 4 is finally coming after a 20-year wait

After a a lot more than 20-year wait, a true sequel to 1998’s Crash Bandicoot: Warped is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on October second for $59.99.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time picks up decades after the events of Warped, when you defeated antagonists Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy, and Uka Uka and left them stranded on a distant planet. The sequel accumulates with the trio escaping, resulting in a rip in the fabric of space and time.

Taking inspiration from the original PlayStation trilogy, the overall game will be a platformer; the trailer shows that we’ll still be spinning and jumping our way through enemies and over bottomless pits while also collecting Wumpa fruits. But it will also add new gameplay mechanics to refresh the classic formula, such as wall running, rope swinging, rail grinding, and Quantum Masks, which seem to allow the fuzzy marsupials to operate on the ceiling or slow down time.

Leading the development for the sequel is Toys for Bob, the developer of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. It seems the Crash Bandicoot sequel is in good hands, given Toys for Bob did a good job remastering the very first three Spyro games and provided a great Nintendo Switch port of Crash N. Sane Trilogy.

Fans of the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy have long waited for a true sequel that rivals the very first three installments. In the 2000s, the series had an identity crisis; a variety of developers released 15 new Crash games, including kart racers, a hack and slash, and an RPG, but many of them did not recapture what made the first trilogy great. In modern times, interest in a new Crash game sparked conversation, following a cameo in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the release of Crash N. Sane Trilogy in 2017, which sold over 10 million copies at the time of February 2019.