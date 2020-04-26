Crash at Uintah and Weber sends 3 to the hospital, one driver arrested

We knew the news about the two-vehicle accident Saturday that sent three people to the hospital. James E. Harvey, the driver of one of the vehicles, was arrested.

Harvey was seen as drunk and was accused of vehicular attack and different charges, said CSPD. The accident at Uintah and Weber caught three gatherings a vehicle, genuinely harming one individual. Two others endured minor wounds.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on scene by 3:20 p.m. also, requested that drivers dodge the place. The caught parties were effectively protected from the destruction and taken to a nearby clinic before long.