Craig Wright Apparently in No Hurry to Pay $60K for Failed Suit

Craig Wright, a self-proclaimed creator of Bitcoin (BTC), is reportedly ignoring a court ruling that requires him to pay legal fees for a libel suit against Twitter crypto persona Hodlonaut.

According to Hodlonaut, a court in Norway ruled that Wright should pay $60,000 in legal costs for the failed libel suit in early June 2020.

In an Aug. 13 tweet, Hodlonaut said that the fees should have been paid out by Wright within two weeks after the judgement on June 8. However, the self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto “has not paid a cent” in more than two months after the judgement, Hodlonaut claims.

Judge ruled that CSW pays my cost of $60,000 within two weeks from the June 8th judgment. More than two months later, he has not paid a cent. Color me surprised. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/sIUDpPW8EW — hodlonaut 🌮⚡🔑 (@hodlonaut) August 13, 2020

Wright did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment. This article will be updated pending any new information.

The libel suit against Hodlonaut is one of a series of similar lawsuits Wright had initiated against major crypto personas like Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, early Bitcoin investor Roger Ver, and podcaster Peter McCormack.

Filed over the course of 2019, the suits sought to deny claims that Wright was lying about being the true creator of Bitcoin. None of these suits have turned out to be successful and Wright has abandoned several.

Alongside multiple libel suits, Wright is the center of the long-running legal battle initiated by the estate of his former partner, Dave Kleiman. In this case, Wright has to prove his access to 1.1 million bitcoins that he allegedly mined together with Kleiman in early days of Bitcoin.

Yesterday, Calvin Ayre, one of the most high-profile supporters of the self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto, announced that he is funding a new documentary and book about the life of Wright.