Craig Robinson, longtime basketball coach and brother of Michelle Obama, picked to lead coaches group

Robinson will replace Jim Haney, who has held the position for 29 years.
Robinson formerly served as the head coach at Brown and Oregon State and lately worked for the NBA’s New York Knicks.
While that he was at Princeton, Robinson was a two-time conference Player of the Year.
Although Robinson tends to remain behind-the-scenes politically, that he did give speeches on behalf of his brother-in-law, Barack Obama, throughout the 2008 presidential campaign. He also introduced his sister at the Democratic National Convention that year.
Robinson and Michelle are extremely close. She details their tight-knit childhood in her best-selling memoir, “Becoming.” In the Netflix adaptation of Obama’s book, Robinson jokingly said, “No brother should have to deal with their sister being the most popular person in the world.”