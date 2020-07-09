Craig Gardner and Steve Spooner to take charge of Birmingham against Stoke | Football News





Craig Gardner will take co-charge of Birmingham against Stoke after Pep Clotet left the club

Pep Clotet was due to leave at the conclusion of the summer season but it was mutually agreed he would leave after Wednesday night’s 3-1 home defeat to Swansea left them 17th in the Sky Bet Championship, four points above the relegation zone with four matches to play.

Senior Professional Development Coach Spooner will continue to work alongside first-team coach Gardner, who played 125 games for the Blues in four split spells at St Andrew’s, including two loan moves.

A Birmingham statement on Wednesday read: “Pep Clotet has this evening left his position as head coach.

“He was due to step down at the season’s end nonetheless it was mutually agreed he should relinquish the role immediately.

“The board would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Pep for his efforts during the past couple of years.

“We will be making no further comment at this time.”