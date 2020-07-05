Craig Fagan in running for Southend job after U23 coach applies to succeed Sol Campbell | Football News







Craig Fagan has placed positive speaks with Southend to control as supervisor.

Fagan, who is the U23s employer at the Shrimpers, has utilized for the particular first-team function after Sol Campbell still left the job by common consent upon June 30.

It is comprehended that an amount of players usually are supportive regarding Fagan’s wager to get to be the new supervisor – plus attempt to bring them directly back up to League One next period.

Former Tottenham, Arsenal and England defender Campbell had just been in the article for 8-10 months, nevertheless he stated he was “not keen to be a financial burden on the club” after these were relegated if the 2019-20 period was cut down.

Southend have experienced financial problems in recent times, even before the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Craig Fagan performed more of which 150 occasions during a couple of spells in Hull City

Campbell’s staff regarding Hermann Hreiðarsson, Andy Cole and Tony Colbert furthermore left the particular Essex-based aspect last month.

Fagan, 37, played in the Premier League along with Derby County, having been portion of their promotion-winning team in 2007.

He was obviously a vastly skilled EFL gamer, with more than 150 video games under their belt for Hull City, as well as means at Colchester, Bradford City, Bury plus Gillingham.

His U23 side happen to be top of the Central League this particular term.