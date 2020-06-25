Crab salad with radishes, cucumber, avocado and tarragon dressing recipe 

I rarely use tarragon except with veal and chicken (and in Béarnaise sauce), and I’d never actually paired it with crab before, but it’s so excellent. Make the dressing ahead so the flavours can develop.
Eat when this is made – otherwise the cucumber and radish tend to leach their water content
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes
SERVES
Two to three
INGREDIENTS
For the dressing
- 1 tablespoon(s) white-wine vinegar
- ¼ tsp Dijon mustard
- 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp chopped tarragon (you may wish more)
- 4 tbsp double cream
For the salad
- 150g waxy baby potatoes
- 2 small avocados
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 10cm little bit of cucumber (preferably ridge cucumber), peeled
- 100g radishes (preferably French breakfast), trimmed and sliced lengthways
- 25g watercress or other small leaves
- 200g white crabmeat
METHOD
- In a tiny bowl mix the white-wine vinegar, mustard and some seasoning for the dressing. Using a fork, whisk in the oil, the tarragon and the double cream.
- Steam or boil the potatoes until tender, then drain and let them cool. Carefully slice them.
- Halve and stone the avocados, cut them into slices, then peel the skin from each slice. Put them in a serving bowl or on a platter. Pour lemon juice over them and season.
- Remove the seeds from the cucumber with a teaspoon and cut it into slices. Add to the avocados along with the radishes, potatoes and watercress. Season everything, squeeze more lemon on top and add the extra-virgin essential olive oil and tarragon.
- Add a couple of tablespoons of dressing to the crab and season.
- Spoon some dressing within the vegetables, then arrange the crab on the top and spoon on even more dressing (don’t use everything if you don’t need to). Serve instantly.