Crab salad with radishes, cucumber, avocado and tarragon dressing recipe 

I rarely use tarragon except with veal and chicken (and in Béarnaise sauce), and I’d never actually paired it with crab before, but it’s so excellent. Make the dressing ahead so the flavours can develop.

Eat when this is made – otherwise the cucumber and radish tend to leach their water content

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes

SERVES

Two to three

INGREDIENTS

For the dressing

1 tablespoon(s) white-wine vinegar

¼ tsp Dijon mustard

4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp chopped tarragon (you may wish more)

4 tbsp double cream

For the salad

150g waxy baby potatoes

2 small avocados

Juice of 1 lemon

10cm little bit of cucumber (preferably ridge cucumber), peeled

100g radishes (preferably French breakfast), trimmed and sliced lengthways

25g watercress or other small leaves

200g white crabmeat

METHOD