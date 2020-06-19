Crab and roasted tomato tart recipe

We had this with warm green beans and new potatoes drenched in a dressing of fresh coriander, cumin seeds, mustard, coconut oil and a lot of lemon. But really, all it needs is just a green salad with an effective French vinaigrette.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 55 minutes (+ refrigerating time for the pastry)

SERVES

6

INGREDIENTS

For the pastry

90g cold unsalted butter, cubed + a little extra for greasing

175g plain flour

30g mature cheddar, finely grated

2 table spoon(s) cold water

1 egg, beaten

For the filling

3 large tomatoes, halved (or do more as they’re nice served along side the tart)

2 tsp olive oil

300ml double cream

1 tsp curry powder

2 garlic cloves, finely grated

30g mature cheddar, finely grated

100g brown crab meat

100g white crab meat

3 large eggs, beaten

2 tsp nigella seeds

METHOD