Crab and roasted tomato tart recipe

We had this with warm green beans and new potatoes drenched in a dressing of fresh coriander, cumin seeds, mustard, coconut oil and a lot of lemon. But really, all it needs is just a green salad with an effective French vinaigrette.
Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 55 minutes (+ refrigerating time for the pastry)
SERVES
6
INGREDIENTS
For the pastry
- 90g cold unsalted butter, cubed + a little extra for greasing
- 175g plain flour
- 30g mature cheddar, finely grated
- 2 table spoon(s) cold water
- 1 egg, beaten
For the filling
- 3 large tomatoes, halved (or do more as they’re nice served along side the tart)
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 300ml double cream
- 1 tsp curry powder
- 2 garlic cloves, finely grated
- 30g mature cheddar, finely grated
- 100g brown crab meat
- 100g white crab meat
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- 2 tsp nigella seeds
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 200C/gas 6. Pop the tomatoes in a roasting tin, drizzle with oil and roast for 30-40 minutes, until soft and beginning to brown on top.
- Meanwhile, make the pastry. Using your fingers, rub the butter into the flour until the mixture is sandy. Stir in the cheese. Add the water only a little at a time and use a butter knife to stir it in. A dough will slowly start to form. Don’t be tempted to add more water unless it really isn’t coming together. It’s far better use very little water as you can. When it has bond, form it lightly right into a disc (don’t overwork the pastry) and refrigerate for half an hour.
- When firm, roll on a floured surface right into a thin disc. It ought to be big enough to line the base of a 23cm tart case. Grease the case with a little butter. Lay the pastry within the case, pressing it to the sides. Prick the base with a fork and trim off any excess pastry. Place in the ice box to chill for still another 20 minutes.
- Once the pastry case has chilled, line it with parchment and fill with baking beans (dried rice, beans or lentils also work). Bake for 20 minutes at 200C/gas 6. Then take away the parchment and beans, brush the pastry with the beaten egg and come back to the oven for another 5 minutes. When you go on it back out, turn heat down to 180C/gas 4.
- While the pastry case bakes, prepare the filling. In a tiny saucepan, combine the cream, curry powder, garlic and cheese with a pinch of salt and a lot of black pepper. Heat over a low flame until it’s almost at boiling point. Then change it right down and add the crab, stirring well. Cook for one minute, then lose the heat.
- Leave to cool for two minutes, then slowly mix into the eggs, stirring constantly.
- Arrange the tomato halves in the tart case, then carefully pour in the filling, taking care never to overfill. If you find you have a lot of mixture, you might pour the surplus into an ovenproof dish and bake it along side the tart as only a little souffle-type side.
- Sprinkle with nigella seeds, play the oven and bake for around 30 minutes, or until the filling is puffed up, golden and just set. Leave to cool for a great half an hour before eating.