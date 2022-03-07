“I and everyone are waiting for him (Nikol Pashinyan-N. Գ.“to respond to the enemies of the Republic of Armenia in such a tone,” said Kristine Vardanyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, at a press conference at the “Mirror” press club, referring to Nikol Pashinyan’s behavior in the parliament. “Whoever tells me that I have handed over land, I will point fingers at that person and I will point fingers. Know your size. If necessary, I will shake my finger. “

The opposition MP reminds that Nikol Pashinyan was also described as a “landowner” in the foreign audience, moreover, the leader of the rival country mocked him several times and it would be good for him to concentrate his forces there and respond to Aliyev.

According to Kristine Vardanyan, the government has been cut off from reality and it seems to them that their government, which is maintained by law enforcement agencies, is eternal. He warns that dictators who have been most detached from reality have suffered the most brutal fate in history.

“We, all of us, have not formed a parliament where it would be possible to discuss and resolve vital issues, and the country is not in a position to do so,” the opposition MP said to all those who accuse the opposition. in not being constructive. He considers this demand objective and legitimate, but also states that the demand should be addressed to the government, as the opposition has received one mandate, the mandate of change of government, therefore deviating from that agenda is fatal for the opposition and the whole state.

According to Kristine Vardanyan, the solution to the problems for Armenia will begin with the removal of Nikol Pashinyan and his team from power. He assured that the opposition will return to power through street demonstrations and force them to take into account the reality. The deputy did not give a specific answer to the question about the specific terms of the opposition’s actions.

Contradicting the statement of the pro-government MP Sona Ghazaryan that we now live in our dream country, Kristine Vardanyan said that the pro-government MP was honest with herself, with us, because they dreamed of a country where Artsakh does not exist, the army is dissolved, national the feature is missing. The opposition MP is sure that the dreams of the government representatives and the population of Armenia do not coincide in these points and the society must oppose its dream, which will ultimately win.

The opposition MP is convinced that the authorities understand what they have done and that they must be held accountable for their actions, so sometimes their nerves give way. According to him, the counterbalance to the government will be people who want to have dignity and a homeland, and this is where the opposition has a lot of work to do, without being disappointed, depressed and giving up, it should try until it succeeds. He also reminds how much effort and energy the current authorities have put in, how much time they have spent to achieve their goals and adds that he does not say that the opposition needs decades, but. “It will be a difficult but honorable path that we must take to have a different set of values. When we talk about such a big goal, it is difficult to expect short-term results. But the struggle must be uncompromising, and yes, whoever gives up his position must leave it, giving way to a more powerful force. “

Kristine Vardanyan is not surprised by the statement made by the Chairman of the NA Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan during the briefings today that there is no issue on the RA agenda to adopt a draft law on the occupied territories of Artsakh and that he has nothing to say about the draft adopted by Azerbaijan. After the representatives of the Armenian government have not visited Artsakh for a long time, the wording “Artsakh Republic” has left their speech, the opposition MP would be surprised if those issues were on the agenda of the current government.

In general, the MP draws attention to the fact that in parallel with the Russian-Ukrainian developments, the enemy in Artsakh has intensified its actions, constantly provoking and maintaining tension. He notes that the peace agenda brought by the government means that Armenia is not ready for the next war, because whoever you put on the peace agenda, he talks about the war and the demand is that there is no Armenian state, because it does not contribute to their strategic programs. According to the speaker, we now depend mostly on the whims of the enemy and must have our own response scenarios, unless, of course, we want to leave the color versions of the paintings on display at the Genocide Museum to our generations.

Nelli GRIGORYAN