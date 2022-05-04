The National Assembly is out of the agenda of the problems facing Armenia, “Hayastan” faction MP Aram Vardjanyan stated in a conversation with journalists, referring to the question why they do not return to the National Assembly.

“The issue is on the street, this is the situation, therefore, I suggest not listening to the speeches in the National Assembly,” he said.

According to the opposition deputy, the CP deputies are cut off from reality.

“They do not imagine the situation in the country,” said Vardjanyan.

According to him, the pro-government deputies are not honest in their statements when they say that people do not join the opposition’s actions.