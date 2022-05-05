Today only the CP participated in the NA briefings. The secretary of the faction Arthur Hovhannisyan and the deputy Vahagn Aleksanyan referred to yesterday’s events, in particular, why the CP deputies were standing applauding and shouting “Armenia”. To the question, did you miss your colleagues from the “Armenia” faction, Alexanyan answered. “We missed the manifestations of the” Armenia “faction, in which they are sincere with the citizens and the manifestation that they once again ran away from the truth, from the substantive discussion. It was very honest and sincere and I think it deserves to be welcomed and applauded. “

Arthur Hovhannisyan had a different point of view. He first said that by chanting “Armenia”, they chanted the name of our state, not the faction. “We have not welcomed the opposition at all, we do not welcome any opposition action after all this.”

The journalists inquired whether the Prime Minister Pashinyan said from the tribune that he should make a revelation, according to the spread information, it was about the Karaglkh hill, what was the revelation about? Due to the fact, they ran away from the hall, because they always ran away from the truth. “The Prime Minister said in his speech that he would make that revelation by looking into the eyes of the opposition so that they could better understand that truth and take it into account. “When the time comes, the prime minister will say what he has to say in the presence of the opposition if they do not run away again.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN