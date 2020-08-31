Cozynight Adult Weighted Blanket-Heavy Weighted Blanket for All Sleepers-Soft Breathable Cotton & Premium Glass Beads (Drak Grey, 60″x80″15lb)



Price: $105.99

(as of Aug 31,2020 14:50:43 UTC – Details)



Color:Navy Gray | Size:60”x80” 15lbs

Product Introduction

Are you looking for a comfortable weighted blanket?

Do you want to improve your sleep experience with a healthy way?

Cozynight weighted blanket can satisfy your demands: High quality of fabric, optimized design and scientific

weight of blanket for individual body weight. cozynight weighted blanket will be your best gift for you and your family.

Product Feature

Material: 100% breathable cotton fabric filled with micro-size glass beads, Hypoallergenic and Non-toxic.

New sewing technology: Increase the density of needle not only ensure glass beads do not move through the stitch but enhance

weighted blanket strength.

7-Layer design: 7-layer fabric system make the weighted blanket for better warmth and uniform weight. No noise and smell.

8-loop fixation: Strongly keep the weighted blanket and duvet cover stay together.

Inner pocket: 4-inch pockets are adopted to keep the glass beads in place for an even distribution.

Care Instruction

Pregnant women, babies under 5 years old and people who cannot move the heavy blanket themselves are prohibited to use the product.

Cozynight weighted blanket is machine washable on gentle cycle, then lay flat air dry.

【New Design & Advanced Sewing Technology】:The professional and high-quality production line has a history of 30 years,and the QC team will gradually check the blankets 3 times during the production process. We use the most advanced sewing technology and high-quality materials to produce the ideal weighted blanket to comfortably surround your body and form your shape. Apply a higher stitch density to increase the strength of the blanket and prevent the glass beads from moving through the stitch.

【Premium Material】:The ultra-breathable, 100%-cotton outer layer provides optimal temperature control. The cotton fabric is certificated by OEKO-TEX 100 ,CLASS I FOR BABY, very safe and nature.Hypoallergenic, Micro glass beads promise lower noise and uniform weight distribution. Minky Dot Cover is available in Cozynight and highly recommended for easy clean.

【WEIGHT & SIZE 】: Please choose the blanket weight according to your body weight. 15 lbs blanket is suitable for 90-150 lbs individual. Weighted blanket size should be smaller than ordinary blanket to help concentrate the weight on your body. Recommend 48”x72” for twin bed or bigger size bed. Please note, the size 48”x72” maybe too short for people tall than 5’5″ and too narrow for people like tossing and turning on bed.

【Comfortable Experience】: Our blanket is designed for both men and women and offers great all-natural sleep help. Offering the gentle feeling of being hugged in order to encourage deep and restful sleep, best gift for family and friends.

【SATISFACTION GUARANTEE】: It’s a warm & nice gift for parents and friends. Order it now If there is a problem with the product within 3 years, please contact us and we will provide you with a free exchange service.