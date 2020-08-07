Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships

Although David Byrd of Byrd Racing had actually notified Coyne that he didn’t anticipate to be able to enter this year’s 500, unlike in 2015 and ’16 when he backed the late Bryan Clauson and in ’18 and ’19 when he backed Davison, over the last couple of days his position altered.

This will be the 3rd straight year that Byrd has actually partnered with Belardi Auto Racing, and the 2nd time with Dale Coyne Racing, while the new partner is Rick Ware Racing, for whom Davison is racing part-time in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series this year.

Davison, for whom this will be a 6th effort at Indy and 4th with Coyne, will pilot the #51 Jacob Construction Honda- powered entry with assistance from Americas Best Value Inn, Tilson HR, and Cruz Associates.

Said Davison: “I am thrilled to be going back to the Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing, Rick Ware Racing, BYRD and Belardi.

“Last year we had a terrific run certifying [15th] and completing [12th] in the leading half of the field, and we mean to duplicate and enhance on that. The Byrd household, Brian Belardi, and Dale Coyne have actually been devoted followers in me and have actually shown that in a manner for which I will permanently be grateful, and I am delighted to be able to now delight in the assistance of Rick Ware Racing also.

“While a lot will be various this year due to the uncommon …