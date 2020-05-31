Cows attack and kill elderly walker in Yorkshire Dales

An 82-year-old man has died after he was attacked by a herd of cows, police say.

The man and his wife were walking in the Yorkshire Dales when the attack happened at lunchtime on Saturday.

An air ambulance was called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, at Ivescar, near Ingleton.

His 78-year-old wife, who was badly bruised, was flown to Royal Lancaster Infirmary. She is not thought to be seriously injured.

A police spokeswoman said: “An 82-year-old man, from Foulridge, Pendle, sadly died yesterday after being attacked by a herd of cows.”

She added: “Emergency services attended and sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported that the couple disturbed the cows, who had calves with them, near Ribblehead Viaduct.

The Yorkshire Dales National Park authority advises that if walkers are chased by livestock when with their dog, it is safer to drop the dog’s lead and get out of the field.

Additional reporting by PA