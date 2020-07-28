COWIN SE7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Headphones Over Ear with Microphone, Comfortable Protein Earpads, 30 Hours Playtime for Travel/Work, Black



Product Description

Frequent flyer’s delight

Skin texture, lightweight comfort.

Upgraded Soft Ear Cushions for Comfort with The professional protein earpad and 90 swiveling earcups, the Skin texture, lightweight comfortable around-ear fit you can wear all day long.

Gentle Reminder: in hot summer, please take off the headphone every 1-2 hrs to get your ears to relax, in order to get better hearing enjoyment, and keep the head comfortable.

Better noise cancellation and higher sound quality



Foldable. Bluetooth 5.0. 30 hours playtime.

Cowin SE7 wireless headphones are engineered to sound better, be more comfortable and easier to take with you. Put them on, and suddenly everything changes. Your music is deep, powerful and balanced, and so quiet that every note sounds clearer. Even air travel becomes enjoyable, as engine roar gently fades away. No matter how noisy the world is, it’s just you and your music-or simply peace and quiet.

Much better noise cancellation for travel, busy office and anywhere in between

Amazing sound

High-quality built-in microphone and Bluetooth 5.0

The professional protein earpad and foldable design

30 hours playtime.

Lose noise and lose wires.



Lose noise

Our Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) mainly focus on cancelling out lower frequency sounds like engines, aviation environment, trains, traffic noise etc, so our valuable customers can focus on their music, movies, or books without being disturbed by outside noises. ANC does not cancel out noises like snoring, talking, music or high frequency sounds etc.

Lose wires

Hassle-free wireless is simpler than ever: Bluetooth 5.0 connections are quick and easy. Get rid of the wire bonds, but without compromising sound quality. Only you and music, pure and free.

Control on your headphones

Answer the call, volume, ANC on/off, tuning control located on the headphones. Let you easily switch between calls and music on your smartphone, plus control music and other functions on various Apple, and Android devices.

Clearer calls and unsurpassed sound.



Clearer calls

The advanced microphone system provides clear calls even in windy or noisy environments, while enhanced sidetone makes your voice sound clearer at the other end, too.

Unsurpassed sound

Discover sound quality that brings out the best in your music—including subtle details you may never have noticed.

Amazing package for gifts

The Cowin SE7 headphones come with a nice package. You can buy it for yourself and your family, or friends as the nice gifts, help them away from the noise and enjoy music.

Active Noise Cancellation

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Noise Reduction Depth

32db

28db

30db

32db

33db

32db

Alexa Enabled

✓

Bluetooth

V 5.0

V 4.0＆NFC

V 4.0

V 4.0

V 5.0

V 5.0

Sound

40mm large-aperture drivers(S/N: ≥90dB)

40mm large-aperture drivers(S/N: ≥85dB)

45mm large-aperture drivers(S/N: ≥85dB)

45mm large-aperture drivers(S/N: ≥100dB)

40mm large-aperture drivers(S/N: ≥100dB)

40mm large-aperture drivers(S/N: ≥90dB)

Playtime

30 Hours

30 Hours

30 Hours

20 Hours

30 Hours

30 Hours

Function spec

Bluetooth 5.0, Microphone, AUX, Active Noise Cancelling

Bluetooth, Microphone, AUX, Active Noise Cancelling

Bluetooth, Microphone, AUX, Active Noise Cancelling

Bluetooth, Microphone, AUX, Active Noise Cancelling

Bluetooth 5.0, Microphone, AUX, Active Noise Cancelling

Bluetooth 5.0, Microphone, Active Noise Cancelling, Amazon Alexa

Additional Features

Foldable Design, Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight

Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight

Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight

Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass

Foldable Design, Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight

Foldable Design, Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight

Release Date

1/01/2019

12/26/2015

1/01/2018

6/01/2018

9/01/2019

4/01/2020

Amazing Sound. The 90dB give a deep, powerful, and crisp sound, make your overall listening experience just that much better. The goal that provides Customers with better sound quality, is our constant pursuit.

High-quality Built-in Microphone and Bluetooth 5.0. COWIN SE7 provides high-quality built-in microphones for hands-free calls, Which is convenient for you to free yourself from wires. Bluetooth 5.0 promises quick and stable connection with your Bluetooth enabled devices. Bluetooth transmission distance: >15m.

The Professional Protein Earpad and Foldable Design. More durability and comfort, Enjoy high-quality, Long-listen comfort. Skin texture, lightweight comfortable around-ear fit you can wear all day long. The foldable Headband is designed for saving your desk and travel bag space.

Great Playtime. 30 hours playtime. A built-in 800mAh battery won’t allow your headphones’ power off. Don’t need to worry about the power shortage problem on the long travel. 18-month warranty and quick response & friendly customer service. Note: The exclusive authorized seller is COWIN.