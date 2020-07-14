COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear, Comfortable Protein Earpads, 30 Hours Playtime for Travel/Work, Black



Frequent flyer’s delight

Supersoft: Protein ear pads

Headphones are lightweight with pillowy-like softness on the headband and ear cushions, while the earcups rotate for a fine-tuned fit.

Gentle Reminder: in hot summer, please take off the headphone every 1-2 hrs to get your ears relax, in order to get better hearing enjoyment, and keep the head comfortable.

The Active Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones from Cowin



30 Hours Playtime and Amazing Sound

The COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones have powerful Active Noise Cancelling Function. Significant noise reduction for travel, work and anywhere in between. Advanced active noise reduction technology quells airplane cabin noise, city traffic or a busy office, makes you focus on what you want to hear,enjoy your music, movies and videos.

Significant noise reduction for travel, busy office and anywhere in between

40mm big speaker drivers for deep, powerful sound for the music you love

Lightweight, comfortable around-ear fit you can wear all day long

Advanced Bluetooth 4.0 and NFC

30 Hours Playtime

Lose noise and lose wires.



High-quality

Put years of research into wireless active noise cancelling headphones so you could get more out of them. They makes quiet sound quieter and music sound better. Experience world-class performance and superior comfort without any wires in your way. Great gift for family.

Lose noise

Our Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) mainly focus on cancelling out lower frequency sounds like engines, aviation environment, trains, traffic noise etc, so our valuable customers can focus on their music, movies, or books without being disturbed by outside noises. ANC does not cancel out noises like snoring, talking, music or high frequency sounds etc.

Lose wires

Hassle-free wireless is simpler than ever: Bluetooth and NFC connections are quick and easy. Get rid of the wire bonds, but without compromising sound quality. Only you and music, pure and free.

Awesome sound and long playtime.



Work from home

Working from home made easier with noise cancellation and comfort. Answer the call, volume, ANC on/off, tuning control located on the headphones.

Amazing sound

Precise guitars, clear vocals, clean bass and crisp percussion. Discover sound quality that brings out the best in your music—including subtle details you may never have noticed.

Long playtime

30+hour playtime per full charge at Bluetooth mode or ANC mode. A built-in 750mAh battery won’t allow your headphones power off, you can enjoy your world without noise for 30+hours’ long time.

Active Noise Cancellation

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Noise Reduction Depth

28db

30db

32db

32db

33db

Bluetooth

V 4.0＆NFC

V 4.0

V 4.0

V 5.0

V 5.0

V 5.0

Sound

40mm large-aperture drivers(S/N: ≥85dB)

45mm large-aperture drivers(S/N: ≥85dB)

45mm large-aperture drivers(S/N: ≥100dB)

40mm drivers (S/N: ≥90dB)

6mm large-aperture drivers (S/N: ≥95dB)

40mm drivers (S/N: ≥100dB)

Playtime

30 Hours

30 Hours

20 Hours

30 Hours

36 Hours

30 Hours

Function spec

Bluetooth, Microphone, AUX, Active Noise Cancelling

Bluetooth, Microphone, AUX, Active Noise Cancelling

Bluetooth, Microphone, AUX, Active Noise Cancelling

Bluetooth 5.0, Microphone, AUX, Active Noise Cancelling

Bluetooth 5.0, Microphone, Touch Control

Bluetooth 5.0, AAC Audio Codecs, Microphone, AUX, Active Noise Cancelling

Additional Features

Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight

Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight

Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass

Foldable Design, Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight

True Wireless, Comfortable In-ear, Hi-Fi Stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight, IPX5

Foldable Design, Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight

Release Date

12/26/2015

1/01/2018

6/01/2018

1/01/2019

3/01/2019

9/01/2019

Proprietary 40mm Large-aperture Drivers. Deep, accurate bass response. The Active Noise Cancelling around-ear headphones from COWIN give you crisp, powerful sound and quiet that helps you enjoy your music better. The goal that provide Customers with better sound quality, is our constant pursuit.

High-quality Built-in Microphone and NFC Technology. COWIN E7 provides high-quality built-in microphone for hands-free calls, Which is convenient for you to free yourself from wires. NFC pairing aided by voice prompts, promises quick and stable connection with your Bluetooth enabled devices, Powerful Bluetooth Function.

The Professional Protein Earpad and 90° Swiveling Earcups. More durability and comfort, Enjoy high-quality, Long-listen comfort. Skin texture, lightweight comfortable around-ear fit you can wear all day long. Gentle Reminder: please take off the headphone every 2-3 hrs to get your ears relax, in order to get better hearing enjoyment, and keep the head comfortable.

30 Hours Playtime Per Charge at Bluetooth Mode. A built-in 600mAh battery won’t allow your headphones power off, you can enjoy your world without noise for 30 hours’ long time. Don’t need to worry the power shortage problem on the long travel. 18-month warranty and quick response & friendly customer service. Note: The exclusive authorized seller is COWIN.