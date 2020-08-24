Cowboys Won’t Pursue Earl Thomas?

The Cowboys have actually been gotten in touch with Earl Thomas for several years, however there’s “nothing” developing on that front today, a source informs Mike Florio of PFT. Thomas, obviously, is freshly readily available following his release from theRavens

The Cowboys attempted to pry Thomas far from the Seahawks 2 years back when he was knotted in a legal disagreement with the group. Thomas, on the other hand, included fuel to the fire by consistently revealing his love for theCowboys The multiple-time Pro Bowler bowed to the Dallas bench after an interception, cut strategies brief to capture the Cowboys on TELEVISION, and dripped even more word of his interest to journalism through backchannels.

Ultimately, those trade talks were not rewarding. Last year, the Cowboys stood pat as Thomas made the rounds in totally free company, however that most likely had more to do with his asking rate than anything else.

Historically, the Cowboys have actually wanted to take possibilities on gamers with warnings, however Thomas’ rocky year with Baltimore might have dulled their interest. It’s likewise possible that the Cowboys are lastly comfy with their security scenario after including Ha Ha Clinton-Dix previously in the offseason.

As Thomas searches for his next chance, he’ll likely have his representatives fight things out with theRavens The Ravens’ main statement of the release mentioned “personal conduct that has adversely affected” the group. As Adam Schefter of ESPN.com (Twitter link) notes, that phrasing …