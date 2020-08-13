Cowboys signing former Vikings DE Everson Griffen

A big-time pass rush is heading to Big D.

The Dallas Cowboys are signing former Vikings protective end Everson Griffen, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater reported Wednesday night.

Griffen, 32, is a four-time Pro Bowler who invested the last 10 years with the Vikings and there was a possibility of him returning or heading to the Seahawks, as the groups went “back and forth,” however the Cowboys emerged from under the radar and have actually included a big skill, Rapoport included.

On paper a minimum of, Griffen changes the Cowboys’ protective front into an enforcing attack as he’s set to sign up with Demarcus Lawrence, Gerald McCoy, Tyrone Crawford and AldonSmith While there will undoubtedly stay sufficient enigma about how the brand-new additions such as Griffen, Smith and McCoy mix into a system led by Lawrence, the skill and previous production is outstanding. For the last 4 seasons, Griffen has marvelously complimented Danielle Hunter in Minnesota, so he signs up with the Cowboys not simply with a performance history of outstanding play however of fitting together well with another excellent pass rush.