Cowboys signing Brandon Carr doesn’t bode well for Earl Thomas

Brandon Carr to the Dallas Cowboys means Earl Thomas isn’t going there.

The Dallas Cowboys signed a former Baltimore Ravens defensive back and it wasn’t Earl Thomas.

Dallas brought in a familiar face in Brandon Carr, signing him to their practice squad. Carr played for “America’s Team” from 2012 to 2016. He spent the last three NFL seasons in the Charm City where he was teammates with Thomas in the 2019 Ravens secondary. Thomas may end up on a team somewhere, but it may not be for his home state Cowboys. What is he to do now?

#Cowboys signed veteran DB Brandon Carr to their practice squad. Carr leads all defensive players with 192 consecutive games started. He’s bever missed a game since entering the league. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 6, 2020

If Earl Thomas doesn’t end up on the Cowboys, where could he go from here?

There’s a decent chance Thomas remains a free agent for a while. His departure from Baltimore was not great. Showing up to meetings late, getting in fights with teammates and that off-the-field incident we’re not going to get into now involving his brother. No wonder the Super Bowl-contending Ravens decided to part way with him after only one season with the team.

Had he not burnt a bridge, maybe a return to the Seattle Seahawks could be an option?…