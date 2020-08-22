Cowboys should explore Earl Thomas move

The Cowboys flirtation with Earl Thomas might reach a natural conclusion

Thomas was ejected from Ravens training school on Friday after entering into a battle with a colleague. Come Saturday, he still wasn’t welcomed back. Per Tom Pelissero, the Ravens are uncertain what the future holds for the veteran security inBaltimore This is far from the very first time he’s acted out versus his own, and if they can cut him loose with a very little cap hit, it may be worth eliminating a headache.

My understanding is the #Ravens informed Earl Thomas to stay at home today after sending him house Friday following the practice run-in with colleagueChuck Clark No choices yet on his status, however keeping Thomas away in the meantime purchases time for Baltimore to examine its choices. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2020

Should that are true, the perfect suitor for Thomas stays theDallas Cowboys Jerry Jones and the Dallas front workplace easily simply increased their cap space by remodeling Tyron Smith’s agreement, so if Thomas is cut, they can utilize some (or all) of their newly found $6.675 million cap area to contribute to their secondary.

Should the Cowboys explore including Earl Thomas yet once again?

Dallas remained in the Jamal Adams chase for a factor, and while Thomas isn’t that sort of gamer offered his innovative football age, he ‘d …