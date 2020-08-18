Cowboys release Gerald McCoy after season-ending injury

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 12: Gerald McCoy # 93 of the Carolina Panthers pumps up the crowd in the 2nd quarter throughout their video game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte,North Carolina (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Cowboys wound up launching Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler who signed a handle the Dallas Cowboys this offseason after costs one year with theCarolina Panthers The seasoned protector played in all 16 video games last season after leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and arrived at a competitor in 2020.

Then came the news that McCoy suffered aseason-ending injury The Cowboys at first stated he would remain around to assist the group, however he was eventually launched Tuesday.

BREAKING: Sources re #Cowboys release of #GeraldMcCoy 1) Team has an injury waiver in location; permits cut. 2) McCoy WILL keep his $3M signing reward. 3) ‘There is certainly shared for interest in (McCoy) being with the Cowboys in 2021.’ pic.twitter.com/zoEI68hfb2 — fishsports (@fishsports) August 18, 2020

Gerald McCoy still in the Cowboys strategies, simply not this year

This seems strictly a monetary relocation. McCoy’s …