Cowboys reach one-year, $6 million deal with ex-Vikings DE Everson Griffen

By
Jackson Delong
-

The Cowboys strengthened their protective line with the finalizing of veteran protective end Everson Griffen to a one-year deal, the Cowboys revealed Wednesday night.

The deal deserves $6 million with a $3 million base pay for 2020 and a possibility for Griffen to get as much as $3 million in rewards, according to a source.

There was interest in Griffen returning to the spring however he was taking a look at perhaps going back to the Vikings, where he invested 10 seasons, assembling 74 1/2 sacks in 147 overall video games.

It’s the 2nd successive year the Cowboys included a veteran protective end to the defense. Last year, the Cowboys traded a 2020 sixth-round choice to Miami for Robert Quinn.

He led the Cowboys with 11 1/2 sacks last season prior to leaving in totally free company, signing a five-year deal worth $70 million with the Chicago Bears.

In Griffen, 32, the Cowboys get a gifted pass rush that had 13 1/2 sacks and 37 quarterback strikes the last 2 seasons.

Cowboys senior protective assistant George

