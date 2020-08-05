Cowboys’ Randy Gregory vents frustration with NFL’s reinstatement process

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 14: Randy Gregory #94 of the Dallas Cowboys on the sidelines in the very first half of a video game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington,Texas The Cowboys beat the Jaguars 40 -7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Randy Gregory is not pleased with the NFL as he pursues being renewed.

Randy Gregory has actually played in an overall of 28 video games for the Dallas Cowboys considering that being chosen in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFLDraft The linebacker most just recently missed out on the whole 2019 season due to an indefinite suspension after appearing to get his life and profession on track in 2018.

His indefinite suspension rollovered into this offseason and he looked for reinstatement back inMarch Of course, that is when the COVID-19 pandemic started closing down the nation and the NFL has actually held Gregory in a state of limbo concerning his eligibility.

This has actually naturally left Gregory annoyed and he required to social networks to reveal his frustration with the NFL.

Gregory states he remains in a terrific shape both physically, psychologically and mentally as he works back to the NFL, however hold-ups with COVID screening has actually left him waiting longer than he ‘d like. With training school drawing better, the …