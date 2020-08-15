Cowboys OL Cam Erving missed practice Friday with a minor medical issue unrelated to COVID-19

The Dallas Cowboys lacked their beginning best deal with on Friday

As we have actually seen recently, the Dallas Cowboys’ primary strength is their offense. But the success of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott depends upon the stability on the offending line. With training school underway, the Cowboys were brief a hogmolly throughout Friday drills.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, offending take on Cam Erving was missing from practice as he dealt with a minor medical issue unrelated to COVID-19.

Erving brought to Dallas to be depth alternative

The Cowboys remained in requirement for some depth along the offending line this offseason, particularly after swing take on Cameron Fleming decided to indication with theNew York Giants So, the Cowboys turned to Erving this past May and offered him a 1 year, $2.5 million agreement, where he’s ensured $2 million.

Erving was a 2015 preliminary choice by the Cleveland Browns out ofFlorida State He didn’t impress much through his very first 2 seasons due to a range of injuries, triggering Cleveland to trade him to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. During his time with the Chiefs, Erving played primarily at guard, however substituted Eric Fisher at left take on for 8 video games last season. He topped off his Kansas City profession by winning Super Bowl LIV.

This …