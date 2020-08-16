Cowboys’ new WR drill is all kinds of weird (Video)

The Dallas Cowboys have actually gone unconventional with their pass receiver drills.

No group in the NFL will be more elite at one-handed catches this year than the Dallas Cowboys.

How can we even potentially pertain to this conclusion?Was Odell Beckham Jr traded to “America’s Team” over night? Is Cris Carter their new pass receivers coach? No, however we do have plenty of proof to show the fact. You require to view the best and most unconventional pass receiver drill you’ll see in your whole life. Turns out, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup are remarkable at it.

Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup have no reasons to drop passes this season.

When previous Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was out of football in 2015, he broke the code on how to get more production out of his pass receivers when he resurfaced on his new group. While this significant development has absolutely nothing to do with running much better paths to develop separation, he comprehends the precise science of refining the one one-handed catch.

Cooper has actually dropped a lot of balls in his profession, however with a sweet set of unneeded John Lennon sideburns and enhancing one-handed getting abilities, quarterback Dak Prescott will feel as positive tossing him the football as Drew Brees provides for five-yard gains with Michael Thomas on the New Orleans Saints …