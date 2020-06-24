Cowboys’ Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has scary encounter with bears while riding scooter

shut Video

Security digital camera footage from Clinton-Dix’s dwelling confirmed him riding round on his scooter when he was startled by the 2 bears who have been simply sitting there. Clinton-Dix threw his scooter and ran away while the 2 bears scurried the opposite method.

The former Chicago Bears defensive again posted the clip to his Instagram web page.

“I play D # gotta be ready to go. A lil high on my flip turn but the drive was there. I ain’t know how many was over there,” he captioned the video.

Clinton-Dix signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys within the offseason. The 2020 season will likely be his seventh within the league. Last season with the Bears, he had two interceptions in 16 video games.

He’s additionally performed for the Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins throughout his NFL profession. He earned his lone Pro Bowl choice through the 2016 season. Throughout his profession, Clinton-Dix has recorded 16 interceptions and 522 whole tackles.