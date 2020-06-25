Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott gives coronavirus health update, issues warning about season

Elliott have been one of the most productive running shells in the AMERICAN FOOTBAL since Dallas selected your pet with the No. 4 choose of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 3 seasons, Elliott has made a couple of Pro Bowls and directed the little league in hastening twice.

He indicated hope the NFL season won’t have the episode but stated,“I just don’t know how they can keep the players healthy. You’ve got to put the health of the players first. He continued, “We have to find a way to make sure the players and their families, and the coaches also and their families, aren’t put at risk.”

Elliott agreed to a brand new contract inside September to create him the particular highest-paid gamer at their position.

The Cowboys introduced the team decided to a six-year, $90 mil contract file format with Elliott with about half of the income being assured.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos written for this report