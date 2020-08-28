Cowboys don’t think Aldon Smith has lost a step in return to NFL

Aldon Smith has amazed Cowboys colleagues, consisting of Tyron Smith, who does not think he’s lost a step

Most gamers who ran out the video game for 5 years would accept completion of their professions. The ones who didn’t most likely would not have the capability to get where they ended with anyways. Neither holds true for the Cowboys Aldon Smith.

After a five-year lack from the NFL coming from a string of compound abuse and off-the-field difficulties, Smith is making a huge impression at Cowboys training school.

All-Pro offending deal with Tyron Smith called the other Smith a “heck of a player,” according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“It doesn’t look like he’s lost a step at all. Still the same guy. Still has the talent. Still has the work ethic. He brings it every day,” Smith stated. “It’s kinda difficult to describe him because you never know what (move) he’s gonna bring to you.”

If Aldon Smith hasn’t “lost a step,” he might be an amazing return story for the Cowboys.

There’s a impressive absence of wear on Smith’s body, regardless of being thirty years old. He just played in 2 seasons in college and appeared in 59 video games over 5 years in the pros. He’ll require to get rid of some rust after a five-year layoff, however the possible to reinforce Dallas’ pass rush is clear. Tyron …