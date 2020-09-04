Cowboys cutting Ha Ha Clinton-Dix ignites Earl Thomas rumors

The Cowboys cut seasoned security Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on Thursday

The Cowboys signed Clinton-Dix this offseason, making it even more unexpected that they launched him, and wanted to take an over $2 million cap struck to do soper Todd Archer Clinton-Dix, while not one of the leading securities in the league, does use some level of security for a group that’s currently doing not have in the secondary after losing Byron Jones to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Unless a matching totally free representative finalizing or trade is coming, this is odd to state the least.

As it so takes place, long time Cowboys target Earl Thomas is a totally free representative after his extremely public falling out with the Baltimore Ravens.

Could the Cowboys be establishing a relocation for Thomas?

The Cowboys have the cap area for Thomas, however that’s not the overlying concern here. Assuming his cost has actually drastically reduced, Dallas remains in excellent position to take a leaflet on the Texas native. However, the truth that he’s openly been disgraced by 2 well-respected companies in the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens produces an appealing conversation.

Should the Cowboys indication Thomas, it would need to begin a team-friendly offer that, for absence of a much better term, provides an out. Thomas is still talented at his age, and on a short-term agreement would make a great deal of sense …