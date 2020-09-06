Cowboys claim potential special teams ace Malik Turner

Cowboys special teams coach Rich Bisaccia is going to love Malik Turner

Turner came into the NFL as a wide receiver, but as is the case with many fringe players in today’s game, he couldn’t hang with most of the elite targets in both Seattle and Green Bay. The former Packer’s found a niche for himself on special teams, and while it means he’ll be switching teams quite often in his NFL career (unless he’s a Patriot one day), Turner will always find a home.

The 24-year-old was claimed by the Dallas Cowboys and former Packers coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday morning. By rewarding Turner to Dallas, the Cowboys now improve upon one of the more underrated groups in the league.

Turner is a proven commodity on special teams, even if his talent hasn’t been fully appreciated just yet

Per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas News, “This is a special teams pickup here. Mr. Turner had 170 special teams snaps in 2019 for the Packers. Cowboys seek experience players for this unit.”

Experience pays on special teams, as most units are filled with rookies and young players trying to find their footing in the NFL. Believe it or not, even at just 24…