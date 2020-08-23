Cowboys are reportedly favorites to land Earl Thomas after Ravens move on

The Washington Capitals do the best thing by shooting Todd Reirden by Griffin Youngs

Earl Thomas may head to the Dallas Cowboys

Former Seattle Seahawks security Earl Thomas’ period with the Baltimore Ravens will end after simply one season, as the Ravens will either trade or cut the elite security after he punched fellow protective back Chuck Clark throughout a battle in practice. Even though a lot of GMs would be frightened by his habits, one specific franchise is keeping an extremely close eye on Thomas.

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Dallas Cowboys have actually currently done their research on Thomas, with one source calling them the “leading contender” for his services.

Dallas is square in play on Earl Thomas, with one source reaching to state the Cowboys “would be leading contender.” https://t.co/5cYVKoSutq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

Earl Thomas, a Texas native, dipped into a Pro Bowl level for Baltimore in 2015.

Thomas comes from Orange, a town that lies on the Texas-Louisiana border about 4.5 hours far from Dallas, and went to school at Texas inAustin The Cowboys made a play for Thomas in 2015, however he wound up signing a four-year, $55 million contract with the…