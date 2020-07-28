Covington Catholic Student’s Lawyer Says CNN’s Brian Stelter Could Lose His Job By Breaking Confidentiality Agreement

Lin Wood, attorney for Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann, has warned CNN’s Brian Stelter that he could lose his job for allegedly breaking a confidentiality agreement.

Sandmann agreed to terms with CNN in a multi-million dollar settlement in January, after various entities at the network portrayed him as an aggressive, Trump-supporting racist when he was involved in a viral interaction with a Native American man.

Wood believes a retweet by Stelter insinuating that CNN paid a minor amount over the lawsuit is a violation of confidentiality.

Stelter shared a tweet by attorney Mark Zaid which claimed “[Sandmann] was undoubtedly paid nuisance value settlement [and] nothing more.”

Wood blasted Stelter as a “liar” as he was not involved in any court matters and claimed the retweet “may have cost him his job at [CNN].”

This retweet by @brianstelter may have cost him his job at @CNN. It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Brian Stelter is a liar. I know how to deal with liars. pic.twitter.com/1VHxby9gim — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020

Others Too

Wood noted others have spoken about the settlement numbers in alleged violation of the confidentiality agreement as well.

Asha Rangappa, a CNN analyst and colleague of Stelter, guessed on the amount in apparent agreement with Zaid.

“I’d guess $25K to go away,” she responded.

Wood replied to her tweet saying, “Heads are going to roll at CNN or [Nick Sandmann] is going to (be) filing another lawsuit [and] reveal truth.”

He made a similar allegation against Washington Post reporter Dan Zak who surmised that his employer settled “for a small amount… in order to avoid a more expensive trial.”

Sandmann reached a settlement with the Post over a massive $250 million defamation suit on his 18th birthday last week.

“Dan Zak is a liar,” Wood responded. “I know how to deal with liars.”

This tweet by @MrDanZak may have cost him his job as a journalist at @washingtonpost It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Dan Zak is a liar. I know how to deal with liars. pic.twitter.com/hIolaRx804 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020

What is the Truth?

So what exactly is the truth here?

It’s difficult to ascertain. The reality is, barring somebody actually breaking the confidentiality agreement straight-up and reporting the amount, the only parties privy to knowledge of the settlement would be Sandmann and his lawyers, and CNN and the Washington Post along with their lawyers.

Whether it were a minor amount or a massive amount, would be of no consequence. It would benefit people from both outlets to suggest to the American people that *wink, wink* it was on the lower end.

The fact remains that Stelter, Rangappa, and Zak have no idea what the amount is, so their tweets are simply meant to convince people that their side won. To try and restore credibility to their fake news outlets.

Will anyone lose their jobs over this as Wood suggests? Not likely. CNN and the Washington Post have been producing fake narratives for decades now. Why would this cause them to suddenly take a stand?