Covington Catholic Student Scores Settlement With Washington Post In $250 Million Defamation Lawsuit

Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann has actually reached a settlement with the Washington Post over their unreliable protection of the teenager after he was associated with a viral interaction with a Native American male.

And he got the bright side on his 18 th birthday.

“On 2/19/19, I submitted [a] $250 M defamation lawsuit versus Washington Post,” he composed onTwitter “Today, I turned 18 [and] WaPo settled my lawsuit.”

Sandmann thanked his legal representatives and household for sticking by him after a vicious media attempted to smear him.

Lin Wood, among Sandmann’s lawyers likewise stated, “For our present to [Nick] to commemorate his 18 th Birthday, [his other attorney Todd McMurtry and] I provided Nicholas the present of justice from … THE WASHINGTON POST.”

It is the 2nd such ‘gift of justice,’ with the Covington student consenting to terms with CNN in a multi-million dollar settlement in January.

On 2/19/19, I submitted $250 M defamation lawsuit versus WashingtonPost Today, I turned 18 & & WaPo settled my lawsuit. Thanks to @ToddMcMurtry & &(************ )for their advocacy. Thanks to my household & & countless you who have actually stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) July 24, 2020

RELATED: Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann Reaches Settlement Agreement From CNN After $275 Million Lawsuit

Well-Known Bias

Sandmann ended up being the primary focus of a media excited to represent fans of President Trump as racists. And he occurred to be using a MAGA hat at a rally in Washington, appearing in a video of a supposed conflict with a Native American male.

He was implicated of being a racist by the mainstream media merely for standing in front of the male, though other video unmasked that concept and really shown Sandmann managed the matter with aplomb, deescalating the circumstance.

Facts and a requirement for context didn’t stop the Washington Post from pursuing him regardless.

Not just did the Post insinuate that Sandmann initiated the occurrence, they even released follow-up stories declaring that the media were the true victims in the event.

“The Post ignored basic journalist standards,” the lawsuit checked out in part, “because it wanted to advance its well-known and easily documented, biased agenda against President Donald J. Trump by impugning individuals perceived to be supporters of the President.”

Washington Post signs up with CNN in paying to settle Nick Sandmann case. He was KY high school kid in MAGA hat at Lincoln Memorial who media & & social networks mob savaged. Good for him. https://t.co/vrG3yaFGwM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 24, 2020

RELATED: Biden Accuses Trump Of Trying To Steal Election By Opposing Mail-In Voting

More to Come

With 2 defamation settlements under his belt, Sandmann hinted of much more to come.

He took specific focus on Twitter, the social networks platform popular for censoring conservatives.

“We have settled with WAPO and CNN. The fight isn’t over. 2 down. 6 to go,” he revealed. “Don’ t hold your breath [Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey].”

President Trump took pleasure in hearing the lawsuit revealed in February tweeting, “Go get them Nick. Fake News!”

He’s getting them alright. Could Sandmann’s efforts turn the phony news media upside down by requiring them to really report precisely in the future?

If they need to keep paying money, it simply might.