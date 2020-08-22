COVIID-19 pandemic could be over within two years – WHO head – Armenian News

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) states he hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be over in under two years.

Speaking in Geneva on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated the Spanish influenza of 1918 took two years to conquer.

But he included that existing advances in innovation could allow the world to stop the infection “in a shorter time”.

“Of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading,” BBC News estimates him as stating.

“But at the same time, we have also the technology to stop it, and the knowledge to stop it,” he kept in mind, worrying the significance of “national unity, global solidarity”.

The fatal influenza of 1918 eliminated a minimum of 50 million individuals.

The coronavirus has actually up until now eliminated nearly 800,000 individuals and contaminated 22.7 million more.