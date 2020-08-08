Covid’s next casualty — American restaurants (opinion)

“That’s no joke. That’s the real deal,” confirms Donnie Madia, co-owner of Chicago’s cherished Blackbird, which was forced to shut its doors permanently. “It was heartbreaking to make this decision.”

That heartbreak is significantly typical as independent dining establishment owners deal with a financial armageddon. Together, they make up a half million small companies throughout the nation, straight utilizing 11 million Americans, with a financial effect that is felt up and down the supply chain, from farmers to anglers.

Most made it through on little earnings margins prior to the Covid-19 crisis forced numerous to briefly close, and re-open at 25% capability, running with skeleton teams doing takeout and serving food outdoors when the weather condition allows. Now, they’re attempting to convince Congress to toss them a much required lifeline in the kind of the Restaurants Act, a bipartisan costs to develop a $120 billion grant program dispersed through the Treasury Department.

“When you have John Cornyn and Elizabeth Warren co-signing, you know you have something — everyone knows this is a life-or-death struggle,” famous restauranteur Tom Colicchio informed me. “Every dollar we take in, 90 cents going out the door — we’re not doing stock buybacks or bonuses to executives. So, putting stimulus dollars to work in the restaurant industry is a great investment …This will help keep commercial real estate afloat — this will help stimulate the economy.”

But in spite of one-third of Congress co-sponsoring the costs, it …

