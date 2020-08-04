Covid testing and contact tracing key for safely reopening schools, two new studies suggest

Researchers in Britain found that schools could reopen safely so long as enough contact tracing is in place. Contact tracing strategies involve enough testing to find cases, isolating those people, then tracking down and quarantining their contacts. And a team in Australia found that even though schools remained open in New South Wales between late January and early April, children and teachers did not contribute significantly to the spread of Covid-19 — because good contact tracing and control strategies were in place.

The British study uses a model to estimate how much testing and contact tracing would be needed to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 following the reopening of schools this September. The study suggests that, depending on the scenario, between 59% and 87% of symptomatic people in the community would need to get tested at some point during their infection, their contacts would need to be traced and those with illness would need to be isolated in order to prevent an epidemic rebound.

“Our study suggests that it would be possible to avoid a secondary epidemic wave in the UK if enough people with symptomatic infection can be diagnosed and their contacts traced and effectively isolated,” Jasmina Panovska-Griffiths, a senior research fellow and lecturer in mathematical modeling at University College London , who led the UK study, told CNN in an email.

"However, without sufficient coverage of a test-trace-isolate strategy, the UK risks a serious second…

