COVID-stricken Anchorage wins court ruling in diner dispute By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Customers pack Kriner’s Diner, a restaurant in midtown Anchorage



2/2

By Yereth Rosen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) – As COVID-19 cases increase and medical facility bed area diminishes in Alaska’s biggest city, Anchorage authorities on Friday won a secret ruling in favor of a restriction on indoor dining establishment dining after a standoff over the concern transferred to court.

Anchorage city authorities today took legal action against to stop indoor dining at Kriner’s Diner, a popular restaurant that defied an emergency situation regulation released on July 31 limiting dining establishments to outside service and take-out due to a rise in coronavirus infections.

On Friday, following 2 days of court hearings, state Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth agreed city authorities and released a short-lived limiting order versus the dining establishment.

The city showed the dangers of indoor dining and revealed that “the potential harm to the Anchorage public is of such significant importance that the closure of a business would be warranted,” Aarseth stated in his order. “A property interest cannot outweigh a person’s interest in life.”

The diner, nevertheless, stayed open on Friday afternoon, its tables loaded with clients 2 hours after the judge released his order. Owner Andy Kriner and a minimum of one …