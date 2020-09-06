Covid recovered patients volunteer in Israeli hospital

Jerusalem’s Hadassah hospital has actually been hiring recovered Covid -19 patients to volunteer inside its coronavirus wards to assist patients there.

Under the pilot plan, they go to patients in moderate or severe condition, who would otherwise be in seclusion. The volunteers assist the patients consume or simply provide a listening ear.

The hospital thinks the job to be the very first of its kind in the world. And it is most likely to be carefully seen, offered the still uncertain science on just how much antibody resistance recovered Covid -19 patients have.

BBC’s Middle East reporter Tom Bateman reports.