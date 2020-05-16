COVID patient gets cheers as she’s discharged from McLeod | Local News

FLORENCE, S.C. — Fifty-four days after Cynthia Parks, 68, checked into McLeod Regional Medical Center with COVID-19 she was discharged and left the hospital on a gurney Thursday afternoon, waving, surrounded by clapping and cheering hospital workers.

She smiled and waved as the transport crew loaded her into an ambulance for the journey.

“We knew she was tough. It was touch and go for a while,” stated Brenda Raynor, director of surgical procedure II, who labored with Parks whereas she was a patient.

Five different members of the Parks household weren’t so fortunate.

“I didn’t think this day would come. I’m so blessed for this day,” stated her son James Parks. “A lot of preexisting health conditions. It’s a miracle.”

Parks stated a brother, a sister and three cousins all died of the virus.

He stated the household did not know particularly the place the virus got here from, however all attended a household gathering with some members of the family from New York earlier than they grew to become ailing.

“I think we all had tears of joy for her,” Raynor stated. “She has had a long hard fight. She’s been an inspiration to us even though she says we’re an inspiration she really has been. She’s a tough cookie.”

“My mom is a fighter. She’s always been that way. She’s a believer in God and that’s whats gotten her through all this,” Parks stated.

The hardest a part of her hospitalization for Parks was not with the ability to see his mom since March 21 and solely getting data on her remedy and situation by telephone.

“Knowing how this virus affected everybody over the world it was hard, but as I said it was a wonderful day. Thank you for the staff and everyone that was a part of this,” Parks stated. “Tears of joy.”

Parks stated the hospital workers made all of it work for him and his mom.

“Excellent staff. They all work hard. They kept us in contact with what was going on with her. They made sure that we knew everything they were doing for her as far as treating the illness and taking care of her,” Parks stated. “This hospital has been nothing but a godsend for my family.”

Raynor stated the COVID ward workers have labored arduous through the pandemic.

“All of these patients, it’s been an emotional roller coaster for them. Not just emotionally but spiritually,” she stated. “We’ve cried with them, we’ve laughed with them. We’ve encouraged them. There is more than just the physical aspect of taking care of these patients with the virus.”

“It’s been an eye-opening experience for all of us who care for them. They require a lot of intense therapy to get better,” she stated. “Their hopes get low and we’re there to cheer them on.”

“I wish all patients could see there is hope and you can do it,” Raynor stated of Parks’ discharge.

“It gives us all as health care professionals hope that there’s been a lot of tragic things happen; we’ve all seen it on TV. But there have been a lot of people get better and that is what keeps us going.

“Nothing might go incorrect right this moment for us as a result of she is getting to depart,” Raynor stated.