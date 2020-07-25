COVID Long Island: Man goes home after 122 days fighting virus

Anthony Bosco, a 62- year-old dad of 3, was launched from rehabilitation on Friday after costs 122 days fighting coronavirus.
He was confessed to North Shore University Hospital on March 24– 4 months back.
Bosco, who just recently retired as an MTA Safety training professional, suffered a series of issues and problems however pulled through.
“It’s great, it’s the greatest thing to be with my family for the first time in four months, and that I’m able to do so and I got really sick but I’m obviously here to say hi from six feet above ground,” he stated.
Bosco invested 30 days on a ventilator and suffered numerous close calls of death, however his household declined the DNR choice.
At Northwell Health Stern Family Center for Rehabilitation, he needed to relearn how to stroll and talk.
