Covid live updates: U.S. coronavirus cases in children rise as New Zealand delays election

A hotel maid, furloughed for months, concerns she’ll lose her advantages. A dining establishment supervisor questions how he’ll have the ability to sustain the incomes of his household and personnel. A current college graduate, battling with her psychological health, is horrified of finishing into an economic downturn.

In April, The Washington Post started following the lives of 10 individuals browsing the coronavirus pandemic. Our objective was to comprehend how the pandemic would impact them and countless other Americans dealing with comparable obstacles in time. What would their lives appear like months later on? Would they have the ability to go back to those lost tasks? Would companies have the ability to endure and would federal help programs make a distinction?